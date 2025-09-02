U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt Nathan Lovewell talks about Japan Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2025. Lovewell expresses the importance of community involvement through volunteering and cultural exchange.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 21:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975813
|VIRIN:
|250415-N-HW118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111271986
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: Japan Day 2025, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
