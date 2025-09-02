Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: Japan Day 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt Nathan Lovewell talks about Japan Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 15, 2025. Lovewell expresses the importance of community involvement through volunteering and cultural exchange.

