    From Feeding Shipmates to Nurturing Future Sailors: Meet Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    TAMPA, Fla. (July 24, 2025) Chief Culinary Specialist Dwayne Johnson, a recruiter with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, speaks about his Naval career. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 20:19
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

