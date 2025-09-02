250831-Z-QX261-2131

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975783" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Hardy Bogue, Spc. Noah Lampinen, Spc. Chris Elston and Spc. John Stewart, all with 4th Battalion, 118th Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard, assisted D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers in the arrest of a robbery suspect in Washington, D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video

by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)