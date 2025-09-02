250831-Z-QX261-2131

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Hardy Bogue, Spc. Noah Lampinen, Spc. Chris Elston and Spc. John Stewart, all with 4th Battalion, 118th Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard, assisted D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers in the arrest of a robbery suspect in Washington, D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video
