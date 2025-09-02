Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE, Teton County partnership shields $1 billion in property from floods

    JACKSON, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The Jackson Levees are shown, Aug. 21, 2025, just below the Teton Range where more than 10,000 residents, along with homes, businesses, emergency facilities and farmland, are protected annually due to ongoing efforts from the Walla Walla District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 15:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975781
    VIRIN: 250821-A-EK666-5393
    Filename: DOD_111271249
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: JACKSON, WYOMING, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE, Teton County partnership shields $1 billion in property from floods, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wyoming
    Dam and Levee Safety
    WALLA WALL DISTICT
    Army Corps of Engineers

