U.S. and Polish forces showcase Apache air and ground integration capabilities in Poland

U.S. and Polish military forces conduct a combined live-fire exercise during the third Polish Apache Initiative Summit at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 28, 2025. The exercise demonstrated joint air and ground integration capabilities as AH-64 Apache helicopters from 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, provided aerial support to elements of the 12th Mechanized Division, Polish Ground Forces. The Polish Apache Initiative is part of a broader effort designed to enhance attack aviation interoperability across the European theater and strengthen NATO's collective defense posture. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Lefty Larimer)
08.27.2025
09.04.2025
