Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Polish forces showcase Apache air and ground integration capabilities in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    08.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Larimer 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. and Polish military forces conduct a combined live-fire exercise during the third Polish Apache Initiative Summit at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 28, 2025. The exercise demonstrated joint air and ground integration capabilities as AH-64 Apache helicopters from 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, provided aerial support to elements of the 12th Mechanized Division, Polish Ground Forces. The Polish Apache Initiative is part of a broader effort designed to enhance attack aviation interoperability across the European theater and strengthen NATO's collective defense posture. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Lefty Larimer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975776
    VIRIN: 250828-A-OT885-7560
    Filename: DOD_111271035
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Polish forces showcase Apache air and ground integration capabilities in Poland, by SGT James Larimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    TFIron
    1st Armored Division
    Apache

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download