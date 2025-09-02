Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California's Trail of Tears: Nome Cult Walk

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    In Fall of 1863, 461 Native Americans from the Yuki, Wailacki, Concow, Little Lake Pomo, Nomlacki, Pit River, Maidu and Nissinan tribes were forcibly marched from their homelands. The march was part of the nationwide, systematic, removal of native people to make way for non-native settlers.  

    They were forced by military escort one hundred miles from Rancheria Reserve near Chico, Calif., to the Nome Cult Reservation in Covelo, Calif.  Of the 461, only 277 people completed the forced march that passed through what is the heart of today’s Mendocino National Forest. It was one of many forced relocations of Native Americans throughout California in the mid-1800s.   

    In this video we talk to descendants from those who were marched in 1863 and participants of the 28th annual commemorative Nome Cult Walk. They talk about their experience and reflections while on the 100-mile walk, what it means for healing, forgiveness and reconnecting with family and heritage.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 11:38
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California's Trail of Tears: Nome Cult Walk, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

