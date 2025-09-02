California's Trail of Tears: Nome Cult Walk

In Fall of 1863, 461 Native Americans from the Yuki, Wailacki, Concow, Little Lake Pomo, Nomlacki, Pit River, Maidu and Nissinan tribes were forcibly marched from their homelands. The march was part of the nationwide, systematic, removal of native people to make way for non-native settlers.
They were forced by military escort one hundred miles from Rancheria Reserve near Chico, Calif., to the Nome Cult Reservation in Covelo, Calif. Of the 461, only 277 people completed the forced march that passed through what is the heart of today’s Mendocino National Forest. It was one of many forced relocations of Native Americans throughout California in the mid-1800s.
In this video we talk to descendants from those who were marched in 1863 and participants of the 28th annual commemorative Nome Cult Walk. They talk about their experience and reflections while on the 100-mile walk, what it means for healing, forgiveness and reconnecting with family and heritage.
Date Taken:
12.13.2023
Date Posted:
09.04.2025
