    34th Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle Day 1 Message.

    D.C., WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Adm. Daryl Caudle delivers his first remarks and priorities as the 34th Chief of Naval Operations.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 10:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975744
    VIRIN: 250825-N-ZK016-6403
    Filename: DOD_111270207
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: D.C., WASHINGTON, US

    This work, 34th Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle Day 1 Message., by PO1 Joe Cardona Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Daryl Caudle

