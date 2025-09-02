U.S. Army and Romanian Soldiers rappel from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Air Assault School at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, on Sept. 3, 2025. The 10-Day Air Assault Course develops technically proficient, combat-ready Soldiers who enhance the U.S. Army’s ability to deploy rapidly and conduct air assault operations in complex, contested environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 09:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975741
|VIRIN:
|250903-A-AS519-4593
|Filename:
|DOD_111270148
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Sabalauski Air Assault School Conducts UH-60 Black Hawk Rappels in Romania (Reel), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.