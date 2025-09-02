Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sabalauski Air Assault School Conducts UH-60 Black Hawk Rappels in Romania (Reel)

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    09.03.2025

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army and Romanian Soldiers rappel from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during Air Assault School at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, on Sept. 3, 2025. The 10-Day Air Assault Course develops technically proficient, combat-ready Soldiers who enhance the U.S. Army’s ability to deploy rapidly and conduct air assault operations in complex, contested environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 09:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975741
    VIRIN: 250903-A-AS519-4593
    Filename: DOD_111270148
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Sabalauski Air Assault School Conducts UH-60 Black Hawk Rappels in Romania (Reel), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

