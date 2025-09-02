250821-N-EG735-1001, NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 21, 2025), Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), take part in a parody of a sitcom introduction sequence, Aug. 21, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)
|08.21.2025
|09.03.2025 17:13
|Video Productions
|975694
|250821-N-EG735-1001
|DOD_111268713
|00:00:28
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
This work, REEL: Kearsarge Crew Introduction Video, by SR Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
