31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade executed a live fire exercise with the Land Based Phalanx Weapons System for the first time in over a decade on Fort Bliss, TX, August 19, 2025. Annual gunnery are conducted to ensure that soldiers maintain their proficiency in counter indirect fire and counter unmanned aerial systems to protect defended assets.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 16:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975682
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-TA715-8493
|Filename:
|DOD_111268592
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5-5 (31st ADA BDE) C-RAM Live Fire Exercise, by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.