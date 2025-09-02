Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-5 (31st ADA BDE) C-RAM Live Fire Exercise

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Morton 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade executed a live fire exercise with the Land Based Phalanx Weapons System for the first time in over a decade on Fort Bliss, TX, August 19, 2025. Annual gunnery are conducted to ensure that soldiers maintain their proficiency in counter indirect fire and counter unmanned aerial systems to protect defended assets.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975682
    VIRIN: 250819-A-TA715-8493
    Filename: DOD_111268592
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-5 (31st ADA BDE) C-RAM Live Fire Exercise, by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-RAM
    32d Army Air And Missile Defense Command
    Live Fire Excerise

