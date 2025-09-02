5-5 (31st ADA BDE) C-RAM Live Fire Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade executed a live fire exercise with the Land Based Phalanx Weapons System for the first time in over a decade on Fort Bliss, TX, August 19, 2025. Annual gunnery are conducted to ensure that soldiers maintain their proficiency in counter indirect fire and counter unmanned aerial systems to protect defended assets.