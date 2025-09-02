I Am NDW Carrie Mast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975663" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

New I Am NDW Profile Alert!



Meet Carrie Mast, Region Work and Family Life Coordinator. Carrie has been a driving force in supporting service members and their families across NDW—especially through her leadership in the Ombudsman Program.



We’re sad to see her go as she heads to the Pacific Northwest, but grateful for her impact here at NDW. Get to know her in this video and join us in wishing her fair winds and following seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)