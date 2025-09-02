New I Am NDW Profile Alert!
Meet Carrie Mast, Region Work and Family Life Coordinator. Carrie has been a driving force in supporting service members and their families across NDW—especially through her leadership in the Ombudsman Program.
We’re sad to see her go as she heads to the Pacific Northwest, but grateful for her impact here at NDW. Get to know her in this video and join us in wishing her fair winds and following seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 14:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|975663
|VIRIN:
|250826-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111268328
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, I Am NDW Carrie Mast, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.