    I Am NDW Carrie Mast

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    New I Am NDW Profile Alert!

    Meet Carrie Mast, Region Work and Family Life Coordinator. Carrie has been a driving force in supporting service members and their families across NDW—especially through her leadership in the Ombudsman Program.

    We’re sad to see her go as she heads to the Pacific Northwest, but grateful for her impact here at NDW. Get to know her in this video and join us in wishing her fair winds and following seas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 14:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 975663
    VIRIN: 250826-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_111268328
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Ombudsman
    I Am NDW Profile
    Naval District Washington

