Preparing Airmen for War: The Air Force Wargaming Institute (9x16)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975653" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As the Air Force kicks off its department-level exercise series, the professionals at the Air Force Wargaming Institute are preparing Airmen and Guardians before they ever step foot out the door through wargames and tabletop exercises.



"Wargames allow Airmen to learn the good decisions from the bad in a 0-G environment," said Lisle Babcock, Air Force Wargaming Institute Director. "If we can't get it done in a safe environment, how are we ever going to go out there and do it in a war?"



The DLE series is designed to train Airmen and Guardians to work together as one force, rather than as individual commands or units. (U.S. Air Force video by Tyler Prince.)