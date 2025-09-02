Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preparing Airmen for War: The Air Force Wargaming Institute (9x16)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Tyler Prince  

    Airman Magazine   

    As the Air Force kicks off its department-level exercise series, the professionals at the Air Force Wargaming Institute are preparing Airmen and Guardians before they ever step foot out the door through wargames and tabletop exercises.

    "Wargames allow Airmen to learn the good decisions from the bad in a 0-G environment," said Lisle Babcock, Air Force Wargaming Institute Director. "If we can't get it done in a safe environment, how are we ever going to go out there and do it in a war?"

    The DLE series is designed to train Airmen and Guardians to work together as one force, rather than as individual commands or units. (U.S. Air Force video by Tyler Prince.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 14:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975653
    VIRIN: 250612-F-YT706-7831
    Filename: DOD_111268113
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing Airmen for War: The Air Force Wargaming Institute (9x16), by Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download