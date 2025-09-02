NSWC Panama City Division - Anchored in Excellence: 80 Years

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sept. 1, 2025, marked 80 years in the command's existence. Naval Surface Warfare Panama City Division's origins began in 1945 with mine countermeasures research conducted during World War II at the U.S. Naval Mine Warfare Test Station, Solomons, Maryland. Since then, this Navy lab transitioned through several name changes, yet through it all, its mission grew to meet the increasing call for technical solutions made by our nation's warfighters. Today, NSWC PCD is one of the major research, development, test and evaluation laboratories in the U.S. Navy and boasts a wide base of expertise in engineering and scientific disciplines with the vision to deliver relevant solutions in the littorals from seabed to space: For Today, Tomorrow and the Navy after Next.