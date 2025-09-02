Bravo Company Water Survival (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975622" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Water Survival training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 2, 2025. After a period of coaching, recruits must demonstrate their proficiency in the water in order to progress to the next part of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)