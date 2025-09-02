Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem EOD Hosts 2025 Eifel Krabben IED Rodeo

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force, NATO, and partner nation explosive ordnance disposal teams participate in simulated scenarios during the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 18–22, 2025. The annual exercise enhanced interoperability and strengthened multinational readiness through complex counter-IED operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Albert Morel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 02:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975608
    VIRIN: 250822-F-GY077-1002
    Filename: DOD_111267113
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Stronger Together
    IED Rodeo
    NATO
    EOD

