U.S. Air Force, NATO, and partner nation explosive ordnance disposal teams participate in simulated scenarios during the Eifel Krabben Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 18–22, 2025. The annual exercise enhanced interoperability and strengthened multinational readiness through complex counter-IED operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 02:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975608
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-GY077-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111267113
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem EOD Hosts 2025 Eifel Krabben IED Rodeo, by SrA Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.