    Air Cav presents Apache Gunnery

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment and 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade conduct live fire gunnery operations on Fort Hood, Texas, August 5, 2025. From dusk till dawn, Air Troopers are fit to fight and prepared to enter and leave the battlefield with success. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 17:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975589
    VIRIN: 250812-A-UN317-1001
    Filename: DOD_111266628
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Cav presents Apache Gunnery, by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

