    B-1 Takeoff

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Airman Nailah Pacheco 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to Ellsworth AFB, S.D. takes off at Grand Forks AFB, N.D., August 27, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Nailah Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975578
    VIRIN: 250827-F-YC545-1128
    Filename: DOD_111266450
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1 Takeoff, by AB Nailah Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    takeoff
    Grand Forks AFB
    B-1 Lancer
    Broll
    air force

