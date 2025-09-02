Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    September marks Suicide Prevention Month—a time for us to come together as a community to raise awareness, share resources, and reaffirm our commitment to supporting the well-being of our Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975570
    VIRIN: 250902-A-WQ150-5912
    Filename: DOD_111266340
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

