Cpt. Richard Hiler Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975568" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Cpt. Richard Hiler, the Battery Commander of B Battery, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, guides an M28A2 reduced-range practice rocket pod as it is loaded into an M142 HIMARS in Estonia on Sept. 1, 2025. B Battery, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, completed its final Artillery Table VI Section Qualification for its M142 HIMARS crews in Estonia, having fully trained and equipped Estonian Defense Forces with operational proficiency and an understanding of the M142 HIMARS, further training and strengthening the interoperability with other NATO Allied nations. ( U.S. Army Video by. Sgt. James Garcia )