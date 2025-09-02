Cpt. Richard Hiler Interview

U.S. Army Cpt. Richard Hiler, the Battery Commander of B Battery, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, guides an M28A2 reduced-range practice rocket pod as it is loaded into an M142 HIMARS in Estonia on Sept. 1, 2025. B Battery, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, completed its final Artillery Table VI Section Qualification for its M142 HIMARS crews in Estonia, having fully trained and equipped Estonian Defense Forces with operational proficiency and an understanding of the M142 HIMARS, further training and strengthening the interoperability with other NATO Allied nations. ( U.S. Army Video by. Sgt. James Garcia )
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 17:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|975568
|VIRIN:
|250901-Z-CL916-1001
|PIN:
|25090101
|Filename:
|DOD_111266328
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|TAPA, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
