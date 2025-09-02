IMSC Team Tuesday: Commander Support Staff

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The AFIMSC CSS is a dedicated team responsible for providing administrative and personnel support to AFIMSC Airmen, ensuring their readiness, and upholding Air Force standards. They manage personnel records, facilitate promotions and bonuses, oversee personnel programs, conduct mail operations, and advise senior leaders on personnel matters, ultimately contributing to the overall effectiveness and operational support for the Department of the Air Force and its installations.