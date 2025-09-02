Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMSC Team Tuesday: Commander Support Staff

    UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The AFIMSC CSS is a dedicated team responsible for providing administrative and personnel support to AFIMSC Airmen, ensuring their readiness, and upholding Air Force standards. They manage personnel records, facilitate promotions and bonuses, oversee personnel programs, conduct mail operations, and advise senior leaders on personnel matters, ultimately contributing to the overall effectiveness and operational support for the Department of the Air Force and its installations.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 15:27
    Video ID: 975564
    VIRIN: 250902-F-HE309-1001
    Filename: DOD_111266284
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMSC Team Tuesday: Commander Support Staff, by Luke Allen and Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSS
    AFIMSC

