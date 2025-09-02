September 2025 Golden Sword

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



September brings important observances across the force, including Insider Threat Awareness Month, Suicide Prevention Month, and more. These efforts remind us to stay vigilant, look out for one another, and strengthen our readiness as a team.