    September 2025 Golden Sword

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    September brings important observances across the force, including Insider Threat Awareness Month, Suicide Prevention Month, and more. These efforts remind us to stay vigilant, look out for one another, and strengthen our readiness as a team.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 15:17
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention Month
    Never forget
    Army Contracting
    September 11
    Golden Sword
    Insider Threat Awareness month

