    MICC New Employee Welcome

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Welcome to the Mission and Installation Contracting Command! As new members of our team, you play a vital role in supporting Soldiers and families worldwide. Together, we strengthen readiness, uphold the Warrior Ethos, and drive transformation through excellence in contracting. We’re glad you’re here!

    be all you can be
    MICC
    Contracting for Soldiers
    Army
    Contracting

