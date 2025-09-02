Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621st CRW shows off mobility expertise during DLE

    MOSES LAKE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Airmen with the 621st Contingency Response Squadron, stationed out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, work together to set up an airbase during the Air Force’s 2025 Department-Level Exercise series at Port of Moses Lake, Washington, July 5, 2025. The DLE strengthens and demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s ability to reach theater at speed and scale, sustain operations, and rapidly pivot to any theater of operation at a moment’s notice, while maintaining the strategic initiative. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 personnel across more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975550
    VIRIN: 250730-F-BQ943-1000
    Filename: DOD_111266038
    Length: 00:12:12
    Location: MOSES LAKE, WASHINGTON, US

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    DLE
    621st Contingency Response Squadron

