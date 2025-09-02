621st CRW shows off mobility expertise during DLE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen with the 621st Contingency Response Squadron, stationed out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, work together to set up an airbase during the Air Force’s 2025 Department-Level Exercise series at Port of Moses Lake, Washington, July 5, 2025. The DLE strengthens and demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s ability to reach theater at speed and scale, sustain operations, and rapidly pivot to any theater of operation at a moment’s notice, while maintaining the strategic initiative. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 personnel across more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles.