    Marine Week Atlanta, Silent Drill Platoon Reel

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon supported Marine Week Atlanta with various performances in the Atlanta Metro area. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. The Silent Drill Platoon supported various ceremonies in support of Marine Week Atlanta. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975548
    VIRIN: 250902-M-IW482-1001
    Filename: DOD_111265959
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Atlanta, Silent Drill Platoon Reel, by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Silent Drill Platoon
    SDP
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    Marines250
    Marine Week Atlanta

