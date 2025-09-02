Marine Week Atlanta, Silent Drill Platoon Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon supported Marine Week Atlanta with various performances in the Atlanta Metro area. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. The Silent Drill Platoon supported various ceremonies in support of Marine Week Atlanta. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)