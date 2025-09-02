U.S. Marines with the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon supported Marine Week Atlanta with various performances in the Atlanta Metro area. Throughout the year, Marines across the globe celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘Always Faithful’ to their nation and to each other. The Silent Drill Platoon supported various ceremonies in support of Marine Week Atlanta. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Prelle)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975548
|VIRIN:
|250902-M-IW482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111265959
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Atlanta, Silent Drill Platoon Reel, by Cpl Christopher Prelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
