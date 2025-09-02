Tricare Sunset to MHS Genesis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Charles Darby, 97th Medical Group Tricare operations patient administration flight commander, explains the sunset of the patient portal, Tricare Online, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 3, 2025. Patients can now access Military Health System Genesis for all medical records or to book appointments with their providers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)