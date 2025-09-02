U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Charles Darby, 97th Medical Group Tricare operations patient administration flight commander, explains the sunset of the patient portal, Tricare Online, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 3, 2025. Patients can now access Military Health System Genesis for all medical records or to book appointments with their providers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 14:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|975544
|VIRIN:
|250303-F-KM205-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111265896
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tricare Sunset to MHS Genesis, by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
