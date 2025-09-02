U.S. Air Force Capt. David Leal, 97th Medical Group practice manager, explains the process of booking appointments online through Military Health System (MHS) Genesis at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 3, 2025. MHS Genesis allows service members and their families to access to scheduling appointments from anywhere at anytime. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
This work, MHS Genesis, by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
