Dragon CLAWS: AI Empowered Airmen

DRAGON CLAWS SERIES PREMIERES VIDEO ON OFFICIAL AI MODELS



KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS – The first installment of the Dragon CLAWS video series, "AI Empowered Airmen," offers Airmen a concise overview of the official AI models and tools available for their use. The video highlights the Department of the Air Force's (DAF) approved AI capabilities, which are designed to enhance mission effectiveness, improve decision-making, and streamline administrative tasks. The DAF's official policy, detailed in Air Force Doctrine Note (AFDN) 25-1, "Artificial Intelligence," outlines a commitment to human-machine teaming, ethical use, and responsible data handling.



Featured in the video is NIPRGPT, the DAF's secure, Common Access Card-enabled experimental AI chatbot. This tool, part of the broader Dark Saber software platform, allows Airmen to explore and experiment with generative AI for tasks like drafting correspondence and writing code, serving as a key component of the DAF's strategy to increase AI literacy across the force.