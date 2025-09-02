Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragon CLAWS: AI Empowered Airmen

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Richard Meuse 

    81st Training Wing

    DRAGON CLAWS SERIES PREMIERES VIDEO ON OFFICIAL AI MODELS

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS – The first installment of the Dragon CLAWS video series, "AI Empowered Airmen," offers Airmen a concise overview of the official AI models and tools available for their use. The video highlights the Department of the Air Force's (DAF) approved AI capabilities, which are designed to enhance mission effectiveness, improve decision-making, and streamline administrative tasks. The DAF's official policy, detailed in Air Force Doctrine Note (AFDN) 25-1, "Artificial Intelligence," outlines a commitment to human-machine teaming, ethical use, and responsible data handling.

    Featured in the video is NIPRGPT, the DAF's secure, Common Access Card-enabled experimental AI chatbot. This tool, part of the broader Dark Saber software platform, allows Airmen to explore and experiment with generative AI for tasks like drafting correspondence and writing code, serving as a key component of the DAF's strategy to increase AI literacy across the force.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 12:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 975540
    VIRIN: 250901-F-GZ889-1001
    Filename: DOD_111265856
    Length: 00:12:45
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    AI, Keesler AFB, Dragon CLAWS

