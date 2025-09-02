Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Peggy Podcast Ep. 26 Air Show Edition

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. April Jackson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    In episode 26, leaders of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Nelson Perron, commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, command chief, discuss expectations for this Air Show weekend as well what's to come in October (no drill) and November due outs.

    In this episode:
    * NH Chronicle highlights Pease Air National Guard Base, this week at 7pm
    * Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show 2025 (Saturday 9/6 & Sunday 9/7)
    * Family & Friends Day (Friday 9/5)
    * Report Times and duty expectation for Airmen during Air Show weekend
    * Gate opening information and times
    * Flying operations for this weekend
    * Ribbon Cutting ~ ANG & Air Reserve KC-46A test center (Friday 9/5)
    * 9/11 Remembrance Event
    * 9/17 Spouse Incentive Flight
    * Airmen of the Quarter packages
    * EPBs/OPBs
    * Next UTA - November due outs

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    New Hampshire Air National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Pease Air National Guard Base
    Peggy Podcast
    The Peggy Podcast
    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show 2025

