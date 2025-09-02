The Peggy Podcast Ep. 26 Air Show Edition

In episode 26, leaders of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Col. Nelson Perron, commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, command chief, discuss expectations for this Air Show weekend as well what's to come in October (no drill) and November due outs.
In this episode:
* NH Chronicle highlights Pease Air National Guard Base, this week at 7pm
* Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show 2025 (Saturday 9/6 & Sunday 9/7)
* Family & Friends Day (Friday 9/5)
* Report Times and duty expectation for Airmen during Air Show weekend
* Gate opening information and times
* Flying operations for this weekend
* Ribbon Cutting ~ ANG & Air Reserve KC-46A test center (Friday 9/5)
* 9/11 Remembrance Event
* 9/17 Spouse Incentive Flight
* Airmen of the Quarter packages
* EPBs/OPBs
* Next UTA - November due outs
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 10:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975538
|VIRIN:
|250902-Z-WI936-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111265844
|Length:
|00:10:04
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
