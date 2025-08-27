U.S. Army soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and members of the Tentara Nasional Indonesia conduct High Mobile Artillery System fires in a joint land strike operation during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Sep. 1, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army B-roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 04:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975518
|VIRIN:
|250901-A-ED188-6665
|Filename:
|DOD_111265500
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Super Garuda Shield 25: U.S. and Indonesian HIMARS send missiles down range at Joint Land Strike exercise, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.