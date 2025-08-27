Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Yama Sakura 89: Start to Finish

    ITAMI, HYOGO, JAPAN

    09.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Johanna Pullum 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    As a part of U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pathways, the 45th Iteration of Exercise Yama Sakura, YS89, is the third U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Ground Staff Office (GSO), Training, Evaluation, Education, Research and Development Command (TERCOM), Ground Component Command (GCC) and Middle Army from the JGSDF, and 1st (Australia) Division train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Japan and the 3rd Marine Division in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 00:22
    YamaSakura89

