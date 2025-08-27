Okinawa USA Girl Scouts Overseas Hosts Archery Event for Military Families

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Emily Schetter, USA Girl Scouts Overseas Okinawa committee chairwoman, discusses an archery event for Girl Scouts at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 23, 2025. The USA Girl Scouts Overseas organization provided the opportunity to daughters of military members, Foreign Service personnel, and American expatriate families around the world and to girls in American or International schools. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)