    Okinawa USA Girl Scouts Overseas Hosts Archery Event for Military Families

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Emily Schetter, USA Girl Scouts Overseas Okinawa committee chairwoman, discusses an archery event for Girl Scouts at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 23, 2025. The USA Girl Scouts Overseas organization provided the opportunity to daughters of military members, Foreign Service personnel, and American expatriate families around the world and to girls in American or International schools. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 00:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975510
    VIRIN: 250823-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_111265317
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    Girl scouts of America
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    USAGSO
    USMC

