A video showcasing Seabees demonstrating their welding skills on Naval Base Ventura County (NVBC) in Port Hueneme, California, Sept. 1, 2025. From seabed to space, the Navy delivers power for peace – always ready to fight and win alongside our Allies and partners. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 14:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975501
|VIRIN:
|250901-N-VX022-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111265012
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sparks Fly Cinematic: Seabees Demonstrate Their Welding Skills, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.