    Sparks Fly Cinematic: Seabees Demonstrate Their Welding Skills

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    A video showcasing Seabees demonstrating their welding skills on Naval Base Ventura County (NVBC) in Port Hueneme, California, Sept. 1, 2025. From seabed to space, the Navy delivers power for peace – always ready to fight and win alongside our Allies and partners. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and is consistently training on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support the U.S. and partner nations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 14:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975501
    VIRIN: 250901-N-VX022-1002
    Filename: DOD_111265012
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Sparks Fly Cinematic: Seabees Demonstrate Their Welding Skills, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCB-3
    cinematic
    Navy 250
    Navy 250th Birthday
    Seabees
    US Navy

