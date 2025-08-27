Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 5-7 Cavalry Soldiers receive NATO award in Estonia

    ESTONIA

    08.28.2025

    Video by Spc. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-ROLL-Kaimo Kuusk, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia; Matthew E. Wall, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Estonia; Col. Antti Viljaste, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces 2nd Infantry Brigade; Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, Estonian Defense Forces Division Commander; U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Roland, commander of the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division and Lt. Col. Ian Dietz, a U.S. Defense Attaché assigned to the Estonian U.S. Embassy attend the 5-7 Cav awards ceremony in Estonia on Aug. 29, 2025. The U.S. Army Soldiers were presented the NATO Kaitsel Medal, provided by the Estonian Defense League, and honored the contributions and support the 5-7 Cav provided as the first mechanized cavalry squadron deployed to Estonia. The deployment highlighted the continued partnerships and U.S. commitment to enhancing interoperability with NATO allied forces and strengthening regional collective security operations.

