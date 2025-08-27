U.S. Army 5-7 Cavalry Soldiers receive NATO award in Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-ROLL-Kaimo Kuusk, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia; Matthew E. Wall, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Estonia; Col. Antti Viljaste, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces 2nd Infantry Brigade; Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, Estonian Defense Forces Division Commander; U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Roland, commander of the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division and Lt. Col. Ian Dietz, a U.S. Defense Attaché assigned to the Estonian U.S. Embassy attend the 5-7 Cav awards ceremony in Estonia on Aug. 29, 2025. The U.S. Army Soldiers were presented the NATO Kaitsel Medal, provided by the Estonian Defense League, and honored the contributions and support the 5-7 Cav provided as the first mechanized cavalry squadron deployed to Estonia. The deployment highlighted the continued partnerships and U.S. commitment to enhancing interoperability with NATO allied forces and strengthening regional collective security operations.