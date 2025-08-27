Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg    

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard patrol Judiciary Square, National Archives and Federal Triangle metro stations in Washington D.C., Aug. 30, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 20:01
    This work, 250830-Z-QX261-2113, by SMSgt Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

