U.S. delivers 167,000 pounds of food to Panama under Denton Program, reinforcing U.S.–Panama partnership

A U.S. Air Force C-5 Super Galaxy delivered more than 167,000 pounds of food to Panama through the Denton Program, a humanitarian airlift that transports privately donated relief supplies on space-available military aircraft Aug. 30, 2025. The donation underscores a people-first partnership between the United States and Panama, rooted in respect for Panamanian leadership and a shared commitment to community well-being. The shipment, donated through Fundación Castillo Del Rey, will be distributed with Panamanian authorities and local organizations to reach the most vulnerable households.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 12:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975468
|VIRIN:
|250830-F-MM194-1080
|Filename:
|DOD_111264318
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
