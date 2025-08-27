U.S.-Japan-Australia Medics Come Together to Support Yama Sakura 89

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975456" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7456th Medical Operation Readiness Unit from Iowa, 1st (Australian) Division Soldiers, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members provide medical support during Exercise Yama Sakura 89 on Camp Itami, Japan, Aug. 29th, 2025. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 45th iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 89, is the third U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Ground Staff Office (GSO) Training, Evaluation, Education, Research and Development Command (TERCOM), Ground Component Command (GCC) and Middle Army from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and 1st Division from the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Japan and the 3rd Marine Division in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video production by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)