Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S.-Japan-Australia Medics Come Together to Support Yama Sakura 89

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITAMI, HYOGO, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7456th Medical Operation Readiness Unit from Iowa, 1st (Australian) Division Soldiers, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members provide medical support during Exercise Yama Sakura 89 on Camp Itami, Japan, Aug. 29th, 2025. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 45th iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 89, is the third U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Ground Staff Office (GSO) Training, Evaluation, Education, Research and Development Command (TERCOM), Ground Component Command (GCC) and Middle Army from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and 1st Division from the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Japan and the 3rd Marine Division in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video production by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 19:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975456
    VIRIN: 250829-A-CJ630-5693
    Filename: DOD_111264174
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: ITAMI, HYOGO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-Japan-Australia Medics Come Together to Support Yama Sakura 89, by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #JGSDF
    #YamaSakura
    ##FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #Japan
    #YamaSakura89

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download