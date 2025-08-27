U.S. delivers 167,000 pounds of food to Panama under Denton Program, reinforcing U.S.–Panama partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force C-5 Super Galaxy delivered more than 167,000 pounds of food to Panama through the Denton Program, a humanitarian airlift that transports privately donated relief supplies on space-available military aircraft Aug. 30, 2025. The donation underscores a people-first partnership between the United States and Panama, rooted in respect for Panamanian leadership and a shared commitment to community well-being. The shipment, donated through Fundación Castillo Del Rey, will be distributed with Panamanian authorities and local organizations to reach the most vulnerable households.