    U.S. delivers 167,000 pounds of food to Panama under Denton Program, reinforcing U.S.–Panama partnership

    PANAMA

    08.30.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A U.S. Air Force C-5 Super Galaxy delivered more than 167,000 pounds of food to Panama through the Denton Program, a humanitarian airlift that transports privately donated relief supplies on space-available military aircraft Aug. 30, 2025. The donation underscores a people-first partnership between the United States and Panama, rooted in respect for Panamanian leadership and a shared commitment to community well-being. The shipment, donated through Fundación Castillo Del Rey, will be distributed with Panamanian authorities and local organizations to reach the most vulnerable households.

    Location: PA

    SOUTHCOM
    Denton Cargo Program
    Humaniarian Aid

