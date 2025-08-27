Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Marines Attend Aflac Kickoff Game

U.S. Marines with Special Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 attend the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 30, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both the nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975445
|VIRIN:
|240830-M-BD822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111263692
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
