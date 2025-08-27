Exercise Alon 25: MRF-D 25.3 Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marine Corps participates in combined joint forcible entry operations

U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade, conduct an airfield seizure during Exercise Alon 25, at San Vicente, Philippines, Aug. 24, 2025. Exercise Alon is a bilateral amphibious training activity between the Australian Defence Force and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, supported by MRF-D and the Royal Canadian Navy. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and readiness to respond to shared security challenges. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
08.23.2025
08.30.2025
B-Roll
975424
250824-M-LO454-1001
DOD_111263297
00:12:15
PH
4
4
