Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Alon 25: MRF-D 25.3 Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marine Corps participates in combined joint forcible entry operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    08.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade, conduct an airfield seizure during Exercise Alon 25, at San Vicente, Philippines, Aug. 24, 2025. Exercise Alon is a bilateral amphibious training activity between the Australian Defence Force and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, supported by MRF-D and the Royal Canadian Navy. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and readiness to respond to shared security challenges. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975424
    VIRIN: 250824-M-LO454-1001
    Filename: DOD_111263297
    Length: 00:12:15
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Alon 25: MRF-D 25.3 Marines, Sailors, Philippine Marine Corps participates in combined joint forcible entry operations, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MRF-D
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Marines
    ExAlon
    ExAlon25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download