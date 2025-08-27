Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th Fighter Wing Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim and Jennifer Jensen

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing execute their mission at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. This video showcases the Wing's role in projecting unrivaled combat airpower, training and equipping combat-ready F-35A Lightning II pilots. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 16:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975416
    VIRIN: 250829-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_111263076
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th Fighter Wing Mission Video, by SrA Zachary Nordheim and Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    TYNDALL
    Mission Video
    325TH FIGHTER WING

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download