National Guard recognizes 20-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975413" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Twenty years ago, Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast—changing lives, communities, and history. In the wake of disaster, the National Guard answered the call, mobilizing more than 50,000 Soldiers and Airmen in one of the largest domestic response missions in our nation’s history. Today, we honor the resilience of those impacted, the lives lost, and the Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen who stood ready to serve. Always Ready, Always There.