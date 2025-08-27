Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard recognizes 20-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Twenty years ago, Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast—changing lives, communities, and history. In the wake of disaster, the National Guard answered the call, mobilizing more than 50,000 Soldiers and Airmen in one of the largest domestic response missions in our nation’s history. Today, we honor the resilience of those impacted, the lives lost, and the Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen who stood ready to serve. Always Ready, Always There.

    Location: US

    This work, National Guard recognizes 20-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Katrina
    DOMOPS
    Always Ready Always There
    National Guard
    Hurricane

