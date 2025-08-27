National Guard recognizes 20-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

Twenty years ago, Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast—changing lives, communities, and history. In the wake of disaster, the National Guard answered the call, mobilizing more than 50,000 Soldiers and Airmen in one of the largest domestic response missions in our nation’s history. Today, we honor the resilience of those impacted, the lives lost, and the Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen who stood ready to serve. Always Ready, Always There.
