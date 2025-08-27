JTF-DC Commander shares message of gratitude

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, shares a message of gratitude to service members and families supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting JTF-DC, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)