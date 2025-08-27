Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-DC Commander shares message of gratitude

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, shares a message of gratitude to service members and families supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting JTF-DC, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 15:16
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    District of Columbia
    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    DCsafeandbeautifultaskforce
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

