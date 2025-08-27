U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, shares a message of gratitude to service members and families supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting JTF-DC, providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 15:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975407
|VIRIN:
|250829-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111262952
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-DC Commander shares message of gratitude, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.