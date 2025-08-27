Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    The U.S. Space Force reached a historic milestone Aug. 28, 2025, when the inaugural class of Guardian officers graduated from the Officer Training Course at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Jacqueline Lockett)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 13:04
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Peterson Space Force Base
    Officer Training Course

