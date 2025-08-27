The U.S. Space Force reached a historic milestone Aug. 28, 2025, when the inaugural class of Guardian officers graduated from the Officer Training Course at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Jacqueline Lockett)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 13:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975391
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-AF000-5283
|Filename:
|DOD_111262654
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Space Force’s first Officer Training Course graduates at Peterson SFB, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.