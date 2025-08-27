Overview of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children or WIC, and how military families can now take advantage of this program at overseas locations.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 12:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|975387
|VIRIN:
|250630-D-ML577-9696
|Filename:
|DOD_111262649
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WIC Overseas, by Lena Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.