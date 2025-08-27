Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIC Overseas

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Lena Lopez 

    Military OneSource

    Overview of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children or WIC, and how military families can now take advantage of this program at overseas locations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 12:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 975387
    VIRIN: 250630-D-ML577-9696
    Filename: DOD_111262649
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WIC Overseas, by Lena Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WIC
    Mother and Baby
    child
    Health & Wellness
    Military Family
    child & youth

