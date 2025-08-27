Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger together: Joint service members train in MCMAP

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Rubenak 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    U.S. service members participate in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Aug. 18-27, 2025. The MCMAP course combines hand-to-hand and close-quarter combat training techniques, reinforcing teamwork and combat readiness across the joint force.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 10:41
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    MCMAP
    GTMOHolding
    Marines
    Air Force
    Martial Arts
    Army

