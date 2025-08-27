Stronger together: Joint service members train in MCMAP

U.S. service members participate in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Aug. 18-27, 2025. The MCMAP course combines hand-to-hand and close-quarter combat training techniques, reinforcing teamwork and combat readiness across the joint force.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 10:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975375
|VIRIN:
|250827-F-VM792-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111262490
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
