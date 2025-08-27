PEO II Thank You Message to NAVFAC Workforce

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



WASHINGTON (April 17, 2025) - Program Executive Officer Industrial Infrastructure Mark Edelson recorded a video message to the NAVFAC workforce April 17 thanking them for the critical role they play in supporting the Navy's Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). Through recapitalizing infrastructure and equipment at the Navy's four public shipyards, SIOP will increase throughput of depot-level aircraft carrier and submarine maintenance.. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam Brock)