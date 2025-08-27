WASHINGTON (April 17, 2025) - Program Executive Officer Industrial Infrastructure Mark Edelson recorded a video message to the NAVFAC workforce April 17 thanking them for the critical role they play in supporting the Navy's Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). Through recapitalizing infrastructure and equipment at the Navy's four public shipyards, SIOP will increase throughput of depot-level aircraft carrier and submarine maintenance.. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam Brock)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 10:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975373
|VIRIN:
|250417-N-HA320-1713
|PIN:
|250417
|Filename:
|DOD_111262425
|Length:
|00:06:37
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, PEO II Thank You Message to NAVFAC Workforce, by William Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.