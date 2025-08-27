Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PEO II Thank You Message to NAVFAC Workforce

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by William Couch 

    Program Executive Office-Industrial Infrastructure

    WASHINGTON (April 17, 2025) - Program Executive Officer Industrial Infrastructure Mark Edelson recorded a video message to the NAVFAC workforce April 17 thanking them for the critical role they play in supporting the Navy's Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). Through recapitalizing infrastructure and equipment at the Navy's four public shipyards, SIOP will increase throughput of depot-level aircraft carrier and submarine maintenance.. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam Brock)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 10:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975373
    VIRIN: 250417-N-HA320-1713
    PIN: 250417
    Filename: DOD_111262425
    Length: 00:06:37
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PEO II Thank You Message to NAVFAC Workforce, by William Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SIOP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download