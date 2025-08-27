Super Garuda Shield 25 CYBEREX b-roll

Joint and multilateral military service members participate in a cyber exercise that focuses on defense of IT and communication networks during Super Garuda Shield 25, Aug. 25 through Sept. 5, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. John Gibson)
|08.26.2025
|08.29.2025 03:36
|B-Roll
|975360
|250827-Z-LU739-1002
|DOD_111262002
|00:03:14
|JAKARTA, ID
|0
|0
