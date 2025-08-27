Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Garuda Shield 25 CYBEREX b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    08.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Joint and multilateral military service members participate in a cyber exercise that focuses on defense of IT and communication networks during Super Garuda Shield 25, Aug. 25 through Sept. 5, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. John Gibson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 03:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975360
    VIRIN: 250827-Z-LU739-1002
    Filename: DOD_111262002
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: JAKARTA, ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 25 CYBEREX b-roll, by SGT Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #CYBEREX
    #SuperGarudaShield
    #Indonesia
    #Partnership
    #SuperGarudaShield25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download