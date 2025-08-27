From Base to Base a PCS Survival Guide Part 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Base-to-Base PCS Survival Guide: Part three", released by the Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 9, 2025, continues the step-by-step breakdown of the PCS process. This installment focuses on the move process, preparing household goods for pickup, and delivery. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)