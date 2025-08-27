Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mock DUI demonstration

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division hosted a hands-on mock DUI demonstration to help deter impaired driving by helping Soldiers understand the risks and ripple effects driving under the influence can have on lives, units, careers and families. The demonstration had a mock car crash rescue, impairment glasses, and speeches from leaders of the unit. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975295
    VIRIN: 250828-A-FS119-2134
    Filename: DOD_111261117
    Length: 00:03:08
    US

    This work, Mock DUI demonstration, by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DUI
    ROTM
    3rdInfantryDivision

