The 3rd Infantry Division hosted a hands-on mock DUI demonstration to help deter impaired driving by helping Soldiers understand the risks and ripple effects driving under the influence can have on lives, units, careers and families. The demonstration had a mock car crash rescue, impairment glasses, and speeches from leaders of the unit. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)