Eternal Vigil

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975293" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Damien Frombach, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) relief commander, describes service as a tomb guard at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Aug. 16, 2025. The U.S. Army’s elite ceremonial unit has conducted the round-the-clock duty since 1948, with sentinels selected through a rigorous process and training. (U.S. Army video by Defense Information School student Airman 1st Class Chloee Helt).