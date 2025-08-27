Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eternal Vigil

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chloee Helt 

    Defense Information School

    U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Damien Frombach, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) relief commander, describes service as a tomb guard at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Aug. 16, 2025. The U.S. Army’s elite ceremonial unit has conducted the round-the-clock duty since 1948, with sentinels selected through a rigorous process and training. (U.S. Army video by Defense Information School student Airman 1st Class Chloee Helt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 16:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975293
    VIRIN: 250816-F-XY961-1001
    Filename: DOD_111261100
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eternal Vigil, by A1C Chloee Helt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    The Old Guard
    Arlington National Cemetary
    3rd U.S. INF Regiment "The Old Guard"
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download