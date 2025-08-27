Eternal Vigil

U.S. Army Soldier Staff Sgt. Damien Frombach, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) relief commander, describes service as a tomb guard at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Aug. 16, 2025. The U.S. Army’s elite ceremonial unit has conducted the round-the-clock duty since 1948, with sentinels selected through a rigorous process and training. (U.S. Army video by Defense Information School student Airman 1st Class Chloee Helt).
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 16:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975293
|VIRIN:
|250816-F-XY961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111261100
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
